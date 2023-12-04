Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $56.06 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.13% of MetLife worth $56,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $76.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

