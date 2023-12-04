Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $57.05 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212,748 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $57,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $1,646,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,299 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

