Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $58.78 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.05% of Comerica worth $58,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comerica by 38.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 41.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 48.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 14.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

