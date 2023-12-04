Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $59.40 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,737,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,514 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $59,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBD. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

