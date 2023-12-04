Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $67.73 Million Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,318,407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 5.32% of Everi worth $67,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $10.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

