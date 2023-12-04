Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,737 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crane were worth $60,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 1,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Price Performance

CR opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

