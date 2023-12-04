Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $52,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $263.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.54. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

