Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,910,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 861,030 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 10.58% of Stoneridge worth $54,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 108,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stoneridge Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SRI opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $461.74 million, a PE ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $238.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.