Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,313 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.76% of ManpowerGroup worth $69,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.