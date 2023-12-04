Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,407 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.19% of Papa John’s International worth $53,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $22,857,000.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PZZA opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

