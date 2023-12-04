Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,802,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares in the company, valued at $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,470.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,622 shares of company stock worth $5,339,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.16. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

