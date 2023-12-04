Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 259,323 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $197.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $219.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

