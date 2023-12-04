Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 80,362 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,362 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $221.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average of $213.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

