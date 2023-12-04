Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,495 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.48% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $63,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 152.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,683 shares of company stock worth $7,070,921. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $59.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

