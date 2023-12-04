Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 212,608 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212,608 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.67% of AptarGroup worth $50,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ATR opened at $128.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.85. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.37 and a 52 week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

