Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Buys $419,440.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,339,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,018,755.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $286,695.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.86. 296,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,472. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,857 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

