Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 34,500 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $286,695.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,271,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,497,220.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 53,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $419,440.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,800 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,906.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20.

On Friday, September 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. 296,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

