Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tilly’s

Tilly’s Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $7.83. 113,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,629. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $234.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 62,820 shares of company stock valued at $510,247. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 14.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 21.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.