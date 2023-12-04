Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 9,938,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 18,813,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Tilray Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 216.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 350,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tilray by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,140,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tilray by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,285,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

