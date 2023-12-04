Titon (LON:TON) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Titon Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TON traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 80 ($1.01). The stock had a trading volume of 21,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.90. The firm has a market cap of £9 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

