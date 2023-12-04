Titon (LON:TON) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Titon Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of TON traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 80 ($1.01). The stock had a trading volume of 21,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547. Titon has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 91 ($1.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.90. The firm has a market cap of £9 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Titon Company Profile
