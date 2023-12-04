TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $311.21

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $311.21 and last traded at $308.42, with a volume of 44450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

TopBuild Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.16 and a 200-day moving average of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,058 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

