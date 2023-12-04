Towle & Co. Acquires 1,210 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Towle & Co. owned 0.13% of BlueLinx worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlueLinx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 68,503 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,252 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $464,539.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $92.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $809.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.33.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.05). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.60 million. Research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

