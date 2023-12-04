Towle & Co. Boosts Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 2,788.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 685,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,240 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal accounts for about 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $18,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,682 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $25.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.