Towle & Co. Boosts Stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,410 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 317.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17,842.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,352.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.76 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

