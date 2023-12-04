Towle & Co. Boosts Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 262.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 192.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HA opened at $13.52 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

