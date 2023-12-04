Towle & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. PBF Energy makes up approximately 4.3% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $2,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,640.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

