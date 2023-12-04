Towle & Co. Grows Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Towle & Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $151.42 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

