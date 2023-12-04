Towle & Co. Increases Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Towle & Co. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Towle & Co. owned 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.13.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

