Towle & Co. Increases Stock Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Towle & Co. raised its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of TimkenSteel worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth $202,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $41,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $241,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,562.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $41,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $432,612 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TMST stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $897.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.