Towle & Co. Lowers Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Towle & Co. lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. M/I Homes accounts for approximately 6.3% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 1.98% of M/I Homes worth $47,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in M/I Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

