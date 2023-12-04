Towle & Co. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Towle & Co. owned about 0.09% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after purchasing an additional 524,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,489,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,021,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,051,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $26.43 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.79%.

Insider Transactions at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In related news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $105,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Souza sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $105,705.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,836.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $180,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,340 shares of company stock worth $300,590. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap.

