Towle & Co. Sells 4,080 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Towle & Co. reduced its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 643,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSCO opened at $28.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

