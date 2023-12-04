TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) versus Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Critical Comparison

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TPG and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPG $2.00 billion 5.47 -$56.24 million ($0.11) -322.15 Artisan Partners Asset Management $993.30 million 3.08 $206.76 million $3.00 12.75

Artisan Partners Asset Management has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPG. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

12.5% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.7% of TPG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. TPG pays out -1,745.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Artisan Partners Asset Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

TPG has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TPG and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPG 0 6 5 0 2.45 Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 2 1 0 2.00

TPG presently has a consensus target price of $34.38, indicating a potential downside of 3.01%. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.17%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares TPG and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPG 4.91% 19.78% 7.81% Artisan Partners Asset Management 22.10% 74.68% 16.50%

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats TPG on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

