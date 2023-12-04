Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.35 and last traded at $67.67. 2,093,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,407,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TTD. UBS Group began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.97, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,368 shares of company stock worth $34,881,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

