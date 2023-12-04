Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 23,082 call options on the company. This is an increase of 449% compared to the typical volume of 4,204 call options.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,941,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 189,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,311,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.00. 3,107,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

