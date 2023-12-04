Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 48,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 227% compared to the typical volume of 14,922 call options.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $93.53. 9,753,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087,075. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.