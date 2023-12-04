Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 48,869 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 227% compared to the typical volume of 14,922 call options.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $93.53. 9,753,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087,075. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.2489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

