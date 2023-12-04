Traders Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Retail ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 28,695 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 21,575 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XRT stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $67.72. 5,636,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,070,717. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $75.77. The company has a market capitalization of $453.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

