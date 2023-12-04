Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) versus PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Head to Head Survey

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) and PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Travelers Companies and PICC Property and Casualty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 0 8 4 1 2.46 PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelers Companies presently has a consensus target price of $192.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

81.1% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Travelers Companies and PICC Property and Casualty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $36.88 billion 1.13 $2.84 billion $9.24 19.83 PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.46

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than PICC Property and Casualty. PICC Property and Casualty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelers Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travelers Companies and PICC Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 5.45% 10.41% 1.89% PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Travelers Companies pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. PICC Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.1%. Travelers Companies pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PICC Property and Casualty pays out 49.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Travelers Companies has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats PICC Property and Casualty on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners' insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

