TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,877,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $19,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $41.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88 and a beta of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

