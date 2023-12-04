Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Get Trevena alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 222.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.