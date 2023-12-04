Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Shares Purchased by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Trinseo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Towle & Co. owned about 3.37% of Trinseo worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Trading Up 9.5 %

Trinseo stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. Trinseo PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.15. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 100.16% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. Analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Insider Transactions at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Phillip Stasse purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $133,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,357.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,160. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

