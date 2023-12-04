Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265,806 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.17% of Trip.com Group worth $37,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nomura downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

