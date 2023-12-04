Triumph Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:TFINP)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TFINP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.
About Triumph Financial
