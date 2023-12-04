Triumph Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:TFINP)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFINP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.