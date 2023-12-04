Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 45.5% Higher

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) traded up 45.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 182,894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 41,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Triumph Gold Trading Up 45.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

