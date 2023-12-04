Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $265,538.70 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Trupanion Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. 551,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
