Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $265,538.70 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.53. 551,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.94.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 159.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,386 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 496,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $17,687,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

