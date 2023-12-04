Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $29.36

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.36, but opened at $27.95. Trupanion shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 154,262 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the third quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.