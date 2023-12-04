Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Reduced by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,438 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 398.3% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Amazon Com Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $112,502,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,442,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,237. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,740.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,719 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

