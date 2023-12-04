Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $72.00 at Tigress Financial

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of UBER opened at $57.35 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

