Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.60, with a volume of 1152563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after acquiring an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

