Uber Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 197,846 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 79% compared to the average volume of 110,711 call options.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

UBER traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $58.93. 68,876,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,729,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

